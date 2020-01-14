Winfield Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 698.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,836,000 after acquiring an additional 162,687 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,542,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 289,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,938,000 after acquiring an additional 117,292 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,770,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 128,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after acquiring an additional 103,582 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $481.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.44.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $11.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $440.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,059. The company has a 50-day moving average of $385.37 and a 200-day moving average of $344.81. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $144.69 and a 12 month high of $446.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -721.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

