Winfield Associates Inc. Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Winfield Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $17,649,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,567,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,616,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,679,281. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,950. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

