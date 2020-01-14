Winfield Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 57.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.80. 2,833,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.80. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $92.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.32.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

