Windward Capital Management Co. CA Purchases 22,737 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,737 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,715,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,837,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,603,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,420,000 after purchasing an additional 271,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $197,323,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,984,000 after purchasing an additional 252,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,742,000 after purchasing an additional 183,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

WY stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.65. 168,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,613. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.65. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

