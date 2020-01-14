Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $39.42 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 389,046 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Nike comprises 4.2% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Nike were worth $39,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Nike by 2.3% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 358,348 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nike by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Nike by 4.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,399,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $117,524,000 after buying an additional 64,250 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the second quarter valued at $21,617,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in Nike by 5.1% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 648,028 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $54,214,000 after buying an additional 31,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,831,474. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.28. The stock had a trading volume of 338,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $102.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.19.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

