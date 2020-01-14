Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $24.62 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 2.6% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $24,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20,980.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after acquiring an additional 891,658 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in BlackRock by 665.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,780,000 after buying an additional 177,099 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,641,000 after buying an additional 112,605 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after acquiring an additional 100,075 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total value of $893,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,567. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.28.

BlackRock stock traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $518.32. 880,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $500.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.78. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.11 and a 52-week high of $523.45. The company has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

