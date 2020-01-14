Windward Capital Management Co. CA Grows Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 2.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $21,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,433,616,000 after purchasing an additional 328,318 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 18,355.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,238,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,982 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,845,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,340,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,940,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,191,000 after purchasing an additional 200,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,097,000 after purchasing an additional 388,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,372.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

CME stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $203.89. 567,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,019. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.