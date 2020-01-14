Windward Capital Management Co. CA Grows Stock Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,179 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 11.6% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,888,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 20,084 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Shares of BUD traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,713. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

