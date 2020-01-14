Windward Capital Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises approximately 1.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $20,389,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cummins by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.41.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.41. 55,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.61. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.58 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

