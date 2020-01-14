WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 173.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,552 shares during the quarter. WillScot comprises about 0.9% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WillScot were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 258.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 517,752 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a report on Sunday, November 10th. TheStreet raised WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WillScot to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Corp has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $272.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. WillScot’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WillScot Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

