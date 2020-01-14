Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for William Hill (LON:WMH)

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on the gambling company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WMH. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 258 ($3.39) price objective on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of William Hill to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price objective on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. William Hill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 223.58 ($2.94).

Shares of LON WMH traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 181.40 ($2.39). 3,890,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 181.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 175.48. William Hill has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

