WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WIMHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

