Weyland Tech (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Shares Down 10%

Weyland Tech Inc (OTCMKTS:WEYL)’s stock price fell 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.36, 194,612 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 147% from the average session volume of 78,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

Get Weyland Tech alerts:

Weyland Tech (OTCMKTS:WEYL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyland Tech had a negative return on equity of 52.01% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter.

In other Weyland Tech news, CEO Brent Suen bought 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Weyland Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEYL)

Weyland Tech Inc provides e-commerce solutions and services that facilitate business-to-consumer and business-to-business transactions to small-medium-sized businesses and resellers. The company offers CreateApp platform to create a mobile application in Singapore, India, and the United States/Canada; and DIY App builder through a white label platform in European Union, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South China, Indonesia, North America, Thailand, the Philippines, and France.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyland Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyland Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.