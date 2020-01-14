Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.41

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.41 and last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 200391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 715,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,593,000 after purchasing an additional 160,034 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $932,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

