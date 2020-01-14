Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,492,000 after purchasing an additional 35,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

WAB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.73. 455,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,824. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average of $73.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In related news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $56,858.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

