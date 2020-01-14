Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYEG) in the last few weeks:

1/13/2020 – Eyegate Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/7/2020 – Eyegate Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/30/2019 – Eyegate Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/24/2019 – Eyegate Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2019 – Eyegate Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/29/2019 – Eyegate Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of EYEG stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.62.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.40). As a group, research analysts forecast that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 222,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.49% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

