WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises about 2.3% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of WEC Energy Group worth $34,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $93.53. 56,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,631. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $67.80 and a 1-year high of $98.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.62 and a 200-day moving average of $90.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.66%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

