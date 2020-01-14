Webster Bank N. A. Trims Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Ecolab by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.02. 179,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.89. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

