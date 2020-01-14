Webster Bank N. A. Sells 250 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,589.1% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 896,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,718,000 after purchasing an additional 880,280 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,138,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,105,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,177,000 after acquiring an additional 136,890 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 206.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,157,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,011,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $147.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,250. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $113.98 and a 1-year high of $147.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.6548 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.