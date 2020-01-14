Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $56,546,000. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 33,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Oracle by 19.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,555,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $88,640,000 after acquiring an additional 249,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 533.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 107,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.97. 3,125,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,681,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. Oracle’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

