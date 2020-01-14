Webster Bank N. A. Raises Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14,860.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,395,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,012,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,974,000 after buying an additional 6,915,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,749,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,192,000 after buying an additional 3,816,247 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,195,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,623,000 after buying an additional 2,701,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Gabelli started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,259,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,936,341. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $66.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

