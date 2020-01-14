Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 13,500 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $673,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 67,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.
ESGV traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.87. 27,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,450. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $57.75.
