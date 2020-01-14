Webster Bank N. A. Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth $33,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Hasbro by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

HAS traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.34. The company had a trading volume of 34,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.87 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.55. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

