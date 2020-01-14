Webster Bank N. A. Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $2,704,063.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,787,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,886 shares of company stock worth $9,635,872 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $86.63. 84,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.71 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

