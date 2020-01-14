Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 1.1% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,642 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 302.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,798 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2,018.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,639 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $117.88. 1,086,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,743. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $118.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.71.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $2,658,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,414,957.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,435,640. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.98.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

