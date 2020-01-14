Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 46 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,486.44.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,438.95. 527,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,910. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,351.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,244.33. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,440.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $986.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

