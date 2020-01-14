Waves Community Token Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Waves Community Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0694 or 0.00000824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. During the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $694,020.00 and $126.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.26 or 0.02283420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00183799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00121805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com . The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

