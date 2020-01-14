Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Stock Holdings Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 2,854.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 669.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections stock opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.13. Waste Connections Inc has a one year low of $76.66 and a one year high of $97.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.86.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

In other Waste Connections news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

