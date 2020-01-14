Waltonchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.69 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00004408 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Allbit and Bithumb. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $16.00 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.66 or 0.01747432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00067585 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011929 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,263,861 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LATOKEN, Huobi, HitBTC, Allbit, Binance, Bithumb, Cobinhood, DragonEX, COSS, Kucoin and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.