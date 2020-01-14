Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Increased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.1% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,297,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,851. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. ValuEngine cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

