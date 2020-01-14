vSlice (VSL) Trading Down 24.2% This Week

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, vSlice has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. vSlice has a total market capitalization of $31,237.00 and $1.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One vSlice token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Liqui and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.89 or 0.02384028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00182488 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026129 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00120928 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

vSlice Token Profile

vSlice launched on November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io

Buying and Selling vSlice

vSlice can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

