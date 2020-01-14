Vistra Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,568 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 214 put options.

VST has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

VST traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.68. 66,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. Vistra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,134.00, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.47.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Energy will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is -2,500.00%.

In other news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 15,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $396,301.20. Also, COO James A. Burke sold 12,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $317,072.40. Insiders sold a total of 20,828,699 shares of company stock worth $501,820,810 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vistra Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.