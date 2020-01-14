Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €101.82 ($118.39).

Shares of DG stock opened at €99.74 ($115.98) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €98.85 and a 200-day moving average of €96.71. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($103.26).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

