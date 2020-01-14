VideoCoin (VID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. VideoCoin has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000648 BTC on exchanges including Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001639 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

VideoCoin Token Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

