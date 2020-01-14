VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $234.12 Million

Equities analysts expect VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) to report sales of $234.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.00 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $226.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $891.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $882.00 million to $894.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $918.00 million to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 66.78%. The business had revenue of $222.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on VICI Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.53. 59,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,202. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 83.01, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 83.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,081,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,806,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,116 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,765,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375,663 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,143,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,914 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $220,400,000.

VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

