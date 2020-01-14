Vertcoin (VTC) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Coinroom, Bitsane and Upbit. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $8.33 million and $216,067.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,504.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.18 or 0.01751345 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $282.48 or 0.03319188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00628603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00704066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00067324 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026091 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00484225 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 52,984,397 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, CryptoBridge, CoinEgg, Upbit, Poloniex, Coinroom, SouthXchange, YoBit, Bitsane, Bittylicious, QBTC, Bittrex, Bleutrade and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

