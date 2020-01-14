VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRNA. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

NASDAQ VRNA traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.41. 517,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,904. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $78.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

