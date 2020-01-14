VERITY Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

VERITY Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.9% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,035,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:HEFA opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $30.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.3526 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.