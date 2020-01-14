VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $6.04 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.46. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.4665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

