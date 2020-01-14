Verge Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Sistemkoin, Bittrex and Huobi. Verge has a market cap of $55.64 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00626429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000917 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009521 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 118.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,145,071,559 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Coindeal, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, Graviex, YoBit, Binance, Huobi, CryptoBridge, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

