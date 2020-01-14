Velocys (LON:VLS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.70

Shares of Velocys PLC (LON:VLS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $2.97. Velocys shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 10,847,754 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Velocys in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $15.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.36.

In other Velocys news, insider Philip Holland purchased 639,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £12,791.22 ($16,826.12).

Velocys Company Profile (LON:VLS)

Velocys plc, a renewable fuels company, focuses on the production of renewable jet and diesel fuels from forestry by-products for road transport and aviation industries primarily in the United States. Velocys plc has a collaboration with British Airways Plc and Royal Dutch Shell plc for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

