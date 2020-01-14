Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VEC. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vectura Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 138.50 ($1.82).

Shares of VEC opened at GBX 96.90 ($1.27) on Friday. Vectura Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 100.60 ($1.32). The firm has a market cap of $592.54 million and a P/E ratio of -7.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

