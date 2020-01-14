Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.00

Shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $57.78, with a volume of 5685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $359.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.34 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 2.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Vectrus Inc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Francis Peloso sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,513.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vectrus by 15.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 829,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,694,000 after purchasing an additional 113,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vectrus by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,561,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vectrus Company Profile (NYSE:VEC)

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

