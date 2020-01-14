Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,962 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $48,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $84.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,145,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,261. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $79.14 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1873 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

