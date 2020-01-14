Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,707,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $300.84. 2,619,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.29 and a 200-day moving average of $278.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.97 and a fifty-two week high of $301.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.4285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

