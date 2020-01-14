Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,707,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.98 on Monday, hitting $301.24. 2,727,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,975. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.69 and a 1-year high of $301.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.29 and its 200 day moving average is $278.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.4285 per share. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

