Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $301.40

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $301.40 and last traded at $300.79, with a volume of 42341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $301.24.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.4285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,707,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

