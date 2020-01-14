Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s Largest Position

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 442,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 15.6% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $21,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.31. 8,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,281. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.96 and a 12-month high of $49.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

