Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 620.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,337.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.84. 501,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,507. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.