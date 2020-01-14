Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Price Down 0%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)’s share price dropped 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.13 and last traded at $81.15, approximately 10,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,630,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.17.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

